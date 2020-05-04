Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5,762.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.36% of Illumina worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.86. 608,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

