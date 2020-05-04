Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,018 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

