Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19,959.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,303 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.46% of Arista Networks worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.00. 612,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.46.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

