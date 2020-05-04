Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6,096.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,396 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,018. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

