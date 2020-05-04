Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 58.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Booking by 26.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Booking by 70.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $35.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,413.30. The stock had a trading volume of 471,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,349.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,792.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,794.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

