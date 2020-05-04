Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. 2,266,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,036. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.