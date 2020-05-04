Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 343.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 45,796,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

