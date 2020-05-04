Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 9,177,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.