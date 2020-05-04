Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.54. 4,748,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

