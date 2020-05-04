Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

DGX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

