Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,100 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,287,000 after purchasing an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,492 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 859,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,574. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

