GoHelpFund Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,982.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $28,018.64 and approximately $27,982.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.