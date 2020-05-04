GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Hits $187,174.12

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market cap of $187,174.12 and $2,438.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

