Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,249.33

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $158,249.33 and approximately $237.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Graft has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00685280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.