Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $768.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,550,000 after buying an additional 5,621,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

