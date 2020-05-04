Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

