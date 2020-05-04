GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,280.60 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $125,280.60 and $1,217.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

