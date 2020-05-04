Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 948.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 3,921,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,891. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.