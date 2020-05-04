Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 6,964 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. 6,857,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

