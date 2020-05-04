Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $249.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.