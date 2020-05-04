Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 785.58 ($10.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Numis Securities raised Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 675 ($8.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 680.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 813.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

