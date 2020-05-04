GridCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $250.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,017,167 coins and its circulating supply is 401,364,135 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

