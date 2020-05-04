GrubHub Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GrubHub in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GrubHub’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of GrubHub from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

GRUB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -216.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,998. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.