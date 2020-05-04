GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.09 and a beta of 1.87. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.