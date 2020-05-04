Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NYSE THG opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.37. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

