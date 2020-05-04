Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

HIG opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

