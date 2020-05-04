Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $115,693.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,881.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.02335723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.02762111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00533487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00692597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00082166 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00496595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,409,421 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

