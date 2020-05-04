HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT Raised to $13.50

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,137. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

