HBZ coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,761.30 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $118,761.30 and approximately $27.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.04086919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00059298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008828 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.