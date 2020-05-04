Head to Head Comparison: Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) versus Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jernigan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital 98.48% 14.85% 8.43% Highwoods Properties 41.50% 14.27% 6.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 6.25 $44.41 million $1.90 6.37 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 5.11 $136.92 million $3.33 10.87

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Jernigan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jernigan Capital and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Highwoods Properties 0 3 7 0 2.70

Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.89%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Jernigan Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Highwoods Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

