Head to Head Comparison: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:BPYU)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

This table compares Ladder Capital and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $504.89 million 1.83 $122.64 million $1.45 5.26 Easterly Government Properties $1.56 billion 0.35 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Ladder Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ladder Capital and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 2 3 1 2.83 Easterly Government Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.52, indicating a potential upside of 64.26%. Given Ladder Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 25.24% 10.24% 2.57% Easterly Government Properties 27.68% 22.91% 2.56%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.