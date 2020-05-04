Head to Head Survey: Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) vs. Cadence Design Systems (OTCMKTS:CDNS)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Validian alerts:

0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Validian and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $84.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Validian.

Risk & Volatility

Validian has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Validian and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A -3,813.26% Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 55.35% 32.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Validian and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 9.09 $988.98 million $3.53 21.48

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Validian on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Validian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.