Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

