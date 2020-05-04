Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

