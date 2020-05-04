HelloGold (HGT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. HelloGold has a total market cap of $213,845.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02304330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00193897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

