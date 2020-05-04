HiCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last week, HiCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $393,539.74 and $6.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000202 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

