Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.