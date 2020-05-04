HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

HQI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32.

In related news, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,602 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $27,473.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,528,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,133.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $45,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,816,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,851,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,773 shares of company stock worth $458,368 in the last 90 days.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

