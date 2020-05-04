Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,279,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,017,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,747,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,463,000 after buying an additional 396,271 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

