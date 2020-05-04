Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,517,000. Newport Asia LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $19,643,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $16,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.97 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.