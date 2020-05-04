Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.17 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

