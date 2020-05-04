Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $405.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $372.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $335.97. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2,281.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,567,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,866 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.