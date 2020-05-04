Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of HUN opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,559,820 shares in the company, valued at $98,798,001.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 161,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 198,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

