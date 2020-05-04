Hush Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $375,537.39 and $49,076.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00496440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00110150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00065066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,945,168 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

