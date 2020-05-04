Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

