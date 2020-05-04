Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

SBUX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

