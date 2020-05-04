Hydro Price Reaches $0.0004 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex and Mercatox. Hydro has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $775,540.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.03911073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00059021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DEx.top, CoinEx, IDAX, BitMart, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.