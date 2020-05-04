Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,942.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $34,942.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bgogo. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.03892492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035288 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

