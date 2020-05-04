Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 3,991,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

