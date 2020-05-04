IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.88 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

